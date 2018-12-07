Georgia Tech Announces Coaching Hire. Did They Get It Right?

The best college football job on the market has now been filled, according to multiple reports.

Georgia Tech has reportedly settled on Temple coach Geoff Collins to fill their vacant coaching position. (RELATED: Major College Football Coach Gets Massive Raise After Turning Down Louisville Job)

Collins will succeed former Yellow Jackets’ coach Paul Johnson, who spent 11 years at the school running the famous and potentially antiquated triple-option offense. He announced his retirement after the team’s season ending loss to Georgia. Johnson finished his career with a record of 82-59, and took Georgia Tech to the ACC Championship game three times.

The Georgia Tech job had been considered the best job in a year where there aren’t a lot of high profile openings. This is likely due to the university being located in the fertile recruiting ground of Atlanta, and the program’s moderate track record of success that includes a 1990 national championship.

Collins spent two seasons at Temple, following stints as a defensive coordinator at Mississippi State and Florida. He has a career coaching record of 15-10.

