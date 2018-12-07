UFC President Responds To Backlash Over Fighter Accused Of Domestic Violence

UFC president Dana White claimed Rachael Ostovich is fine fighting on the same card as accused domestic abuser Greg Hardy.

Ostovich was put into the hospital after her husband allegedly beat her. Initially, it looked like she was going to have to pull out of her January 19 fight against Paige VanZant, but the bout will go forward as scheduled. People aren’t overly happy because Hardy is on the same card, and has been accused of domestic violence himself. (RELATED: The Most Anticipated UFC Fight Of 2019 Is Back On. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

White told TSN the following Thursday afternoon about Ostovich and Hardy being on the same card, and his conversation with the female fighter:

Her take on it was his story isn’t my story. Everybody’s story is different, and I believe in second chances. I have no problem fighting on the same card as this guy. And, you know, he didn’t do anything to Rachael Ostovich. So, she was totally cool with it. Having her support was a key factor in making that decision.

You can watch a video of White’s interview below.

Obviously, White is 100 percent correct that having Ostovich’s support for Hardy remaining on the card is key. In fact, I could make a strong argument it’s the only thing that matters. Instead of trying to white knight for her, how about we all let her make decisions for herself because she probably knows what’s best for herself.

Now, that’s not to say White shouldn’t have maybe made a change anyways. It might have solved some backlash, but if Ostovich is really cool with it, then UFC fans should be, too.

Personally, I can’t wait to see Ostovich’s fight against VanZant January 19. Watching VanZant get back into the octagon should be a show for the ages.

Let’s get back to focusing on the fight now that White has put this issue to rest. I’m sure that’s what Ostovich and VanZant would want.

