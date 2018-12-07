Hannity, Malkin Get Frustrated When Immigration Activist Won’t Answer Question About Vetting

Fox News host Sean Hannity and conservative commentator Michelle Malkin ganged up on an immigration advocate Thursday night for refusing to answer Hannity’s question during their panel discussion about the consequences of illegal immigration.

Malkin was on “Hannity” along side Roberto Hernandez, an immigration activist, Thursday night.

WATCH:

“I understand that a lot of people want to come to America. I just want people to come legally so we have a chance to vet them. To make sure — we pay on average, according to a recent report, $70,000 per year per illegal immigrant, the American taxpayer,” Hannity began. “We have, Obama authorized $300 million to pay for free legal advice. We have two recent cases where innocent people, one in Oregon and one in Texas, were murdered by illegal immigrants. Why can’t we just do this all legally?”

It appears Hannity was referencing Martin Gallo-Gallardo, an illegal immigrant who was accused of killing his wife in Oregon earlier this month.

“First of all, when Obama campaigned to be president, he promised that he was going to do immigration reform the first year he was in office. Nancy Pelosi was the head of the — the Speaker of the House for Congress —,” Hernandez responded before being cut off by Hannity. (RELATED: Woman Gives Birth One Day After Crossing The Border Illegally)

“I asked you a very simple question. You didn’t answer my question. What do you say to the families — What do you say to the families — there are two families in the last three weeks, that lost loved ones because of illegal immigration,” Hannity interjected. “Why can’t we as America have the right to vet people to make sure that they can take care of themselves when they’re here and that they don’t have any criminal ties or backgrounds. Is that fair?”

Hernandez added, “The Democratic Party failed to do immigration reform when Obama was the president.”

“You are not answering my question,” Hannity fired back. “You have no intention of answering my question. What do you say to families, listen to me — what do you say to families who lost their children because of illegal immigrants coming to this country illegally, violating our sovereignty and our laws and they end up killing innocent people? That’s not the vast majority but when that happens what do you say to those parents?”

“But that’s just a few people,” Hernandez answered. “How many white people are killing people in this country? You know what, you’re picking on a few incidents, that’s what you’re doing.”

“Is he going to filibuster? Yup, this is what he is going to do,” Malkin chimed in. “This is what open border zealots do, they avoid the basic fundamental question and the basic distinction between people who want to come here legally and people who want to come here illegally. Sean, you could have an open border extremist on every single night and sound so reasonable.”

Follow Mike on Twitter