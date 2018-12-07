How Much Would You Pay To Hear Hillary Speak?

Tickets to hear former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speak can go as low as $11 to as high as $119, while former first lady Michelle Obama’s can go as low as $30 and up to $3,000.

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked people on the streets of Washington, D.C., how much they’d be willing to pay to see Hillary speak.

TheDCNF asked why Obama’s were going at higher rates, and one man responded, “She’s at the nexus of pop culture, as well as politics.” Another woman said, “The Clinton’s aren’t in fashion anymore.” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

