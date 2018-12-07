The Biggest Trash Talker In The NFL Flops With Oscar-Worthy Acting Performance

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey deserves an Academy Award for his acting performance Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Ramsey bumped face masks with Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan in the 30-9 loss, and dropped to the ground like a sniper had opened fire from the stands.

He dropped so fast and hard, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume he just had a heart attack and died. Watch the absurd video below.

Jalen Ramsey with the flop of the yearpic.twitter.com/VXeySQxPvL — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 7, 2018

This is insanely embarrassing for Ramsey. He’s got the biggest mouth in the league, and wants everybody to think he’s a baller. (RELATED: The Player With The Loudest Mouth In The NFL Might Soon Be On A New Team)

Behaving like you just got attacked after barely bumping into a dude is absurd. It’s about the softest thing you can do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (2.0) (@jalenramsey) on Nov 25, 2018 at 8:31am PST

Ramsey should be embarrassed to show his face in public ever again. If I ever lined up against him on a field, I wouldn’t let him hear the end of it. He’s as soft as a baby. What an utter disaster and joke for Ramsey.

It’s time for him to get tough, or time for him to retire. At least if he chooses the latter, he’ll have a job waiting for him in Hollywood.