Incoming House Democrats Will Shut Down Comey Investigation, Says Washington Examiner’s Hugo Gurdon

Incoming House Democrats will immediately shut down any investigation into former FBI Director James Comey once they assume power, editorial director for The Washington Examiner, Hugo Gurdon, said Friday.

Comey was subpoenaed back in November to testify about his handling of the Clinton email and Trump-Russia collusion investigations, during a closed-door session led by House Republicans.

“It’s [the Republicans’] last shot and the Democrats are right. The Democrats will shut this down in the new year when they take over the House,” Gurdon said on “America’s Newsroom” Friday. (RELATED: House Republicans Should Ask Comey About Timing Of Trump Russia Investigation, Says Constitutional Law Professor)

Gurdon claimed there’s been division within the GOP about whether to focus more on Comey or assistant attorney general Rod Rosenstein and his alleged attempts to remove President Donald Trump from the White House.

“The Republicans actually have been divided on this,” he continued. “There were some, including Jim Jordan, who preferred not to have Comey and wanted to have Rod Rosenstein come in and talk about the revelation from 12 weeks ago that he was willing to wear a wire and even possibly consider the 25th Amendment to get rid of President Trump.”

Gurdon also said there is evidence to show the FBI and DOJ were aware of the falsities within the infamous Steele dossier and went ahead with their investigation of the president anyway.

“Today what we’re going to hear in the hearing or what is going to come out is primarily a focus on the beginnings of the Russia investigation because there’s even — there’s accumulating evidence that over lack of probity there that the FBI and the DOJ knew, even before they started this investigation, that Christopher Steele and the dossier were unreliable,” he concluded.

