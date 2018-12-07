Celebrate Nicki Minaj’s Birthday With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks

December 8 is Nicki Minaj’s birthday.

In honor of the 36-year-old icon's day, we scoured the internet and found some of her most unique and jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago, the "Bang Bang" singer got her first big break in the entertainment business when she caught the attention of rapper Lil Wayne and in April 2007 she released her first mixtape "Playtime Is Over."

A year later her second mixtape "Sucka Free" scored her Female Artist of the Year at the Underground Music Awards. And the rest, as they say, is history.

During her career she has produced and found success with four studio albums, including "Pink Friday," "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded," and her recent one "Queen" earlier this year.

In 2016, Time magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People In The World.

Not one to ever be shy, the “Barbie Dreams” star has had one heck of a year and here’s to hoping the next year is just as unforgettable as her last ones. Happy Birthday Nicki!