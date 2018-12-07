Man Gets A Taste Of Freedom, Immediately Hijacks Car In Prison Parking Lot After Being Released

A Pennsylvania man reportedly committed a crime not even a day after his release and has landed back in jail, according to authorities.

Philadelphia man Thomas Lee Williams, 36, attacked a woman in a parking lot Tuesday night, after his release Tuesday morning. He stole the woman’s car and one-year-old grandson inside, according to Westmoreland County Prison officials, ABC6 reported Thursday.

Williams crashed the stolen car about 15 minutes after driving off with it. He ran into the woods in an effort to escape and was apprehended by authorities shortly thereafter, according to ABC6. (RELATED: Immigrant Arrested For Murder Was Previously Deported At Least Eight Times)

Williams is being held on a $250,000 bail, according to the Times Union.

Both the one-year-old and the woman were transported to the hospital to be evaluated, according to the Times Union.

Prior to his release, Williams was serving prison time for dealing drugs. He pleaded guilty to the crime in January 2017, according to ABC6.

It is not yet clear who will represent Williams in court.

