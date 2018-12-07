Ride Into The Sunset With Half Off These Schwinn Bikes

The 700C Schwinn Kempo Hybrid Bike for men and women makes the perfect holiday gift for your significant other. It’s durable, making it great for tougher roads, but also features a light aluminum frame and an upright riding position that makes it great for riding fast. This 21-speed bike shifts easily, is easy on your back, and is built to last.

700C Schwinn Kempo Men’s Hybrid Bike, Red on sale for $199

700c Schwinn Kempo Women’s Hybrid Bike, Black on sale for $199

What’s more, this highly-reviewed bike is half off right now at Walmart! While this retails for $399, you can get the men’s or women’s version for just $199 right now. There are also several other Schwinn bikes on sale, if you’re looking for a different type. Even if it’s not yet the perfect weather for riding, these make for a lasting gift that the recipient is sure to enjoy for seasons to come.

