This Powerful, Quick Charging Power Bank Is Nearly Half Off With This Code

We got our readers a discount code on a very slim, compact power bank. This 26800mAh USB PD portable charger is compatible with the following devices: New Type-C iPad Pro/Macbook/new 13″ MacBook Air with Retina display, iPhone Xs XR X 8, etc. Pretty much anything that uses USB Type-C, including phones from Samsung, Nexus, Pixel and the Nintendo Switch.

This power bank provides power delivery at its fastest charging speed. For example, you can boost your iPhone X, 8 or 8-Plus up to 50 percent battery in 30 minutes with an original Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. Type-C can be used as a bidirectional input/output port that supports PD/QC 3.0 fast recharging and charging, and you can fully recharge the power bank in only 3.5 hours by PD/QC 3.0 adapter. The intelligent adjustable capability is sure to provide 5V, 9V or 12V for different devices four times faster than standard chargers.

Don’t let the size of this power bank fool you. Although it is ultra-slim and perfect for slipping into your bag or pocket, the massive 26800 capacity has enough power for daily use and even for travel. Right now, you can get this power bank for just $45 with the code 7OSWTOKT. That is a full 44 percent off.

[Upgraded] 26800mAh USB PD Portable Charger QC 3.0 Quick Charge Power Bank External Battery Nintendo Switch, iPhone Xs XR X 8, MacBook/New Type-C iPad Pro/MacBook Air Power Delivery Support (Black) on sale for $44.99 with code 7OSWTOKT

This portable charger supports 3 types of input ports (Micro-USB, Type-C or Lightning), and it can even charge 4 devices simultaneously with its 4 outputs. Equipped with Charmast Smart E 3.0 and Voltage Boost technology, your high-speed charging is guaranteed.

