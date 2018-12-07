Only Three NFL Teams Are Basically Monopolizing The Pro Bowl Vote. Here’s How It Breaks Down

Only three teams out of a total 32 are dominating Pro Bowl talk so far, according to new stats out this week.

The Pro Bowl, which takes place early next year, allows fans to vote on 19 players from the AFC and the NFC each. And now that voting has been open for six weeks, three NFL teams are vastly overrepresented right now.

CBS Sports points out that eight players on the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have 40 percent of the vote for their position. In other words, if voting closed today, eight members of the Steelers would be on the AFC team. That’s almost half.

Some notable Steelers players up for the vote are Antonio Brown at wide receiver, James Conner at running back, and T.J. Watt at outside linebacker. (RELATED: Former Steelers Star Rips Into Mike Tomlin — ‘Not My Kind Of Coach’)

View this post on Instagram Bigger than me.

Two other teams who are vastly overrepresented in the vote: the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.

These might be easier to predict, since it’s entirely plausible that both teams could clinch the NFC and the AFC, respectively.

Four players on the Saints are leading their position in the polls, including Drew Brees at quarterback and Terron Armstead at offensive tackle. The Chiefs also have four players leading the vote, including Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Travis Kelce at tight end and Tyreek Hill at return specialist.

Of course, the Pro Bowl isn’t until Jan. 27, 2019, next year so voting still has time to evolve. But in a world where super teams suddenly seem to be the norm, these stats could mean something.

