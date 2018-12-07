Trump Blasts Mueller, Rosenstein ‘Conflicts’ Of Interest

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump blasted special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and impending report to Congress on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, in a series of Friday morning tweets.

Trump referenced the past political affiliation and work of prosecutors assigned to the Mueller investigation, nearly all of whom are Democrats. Mueller target and conservative journalist Jerome Corsi alleges that he is being unfairly targeted by the special counsel and noted that the prosecutor working to get him to plead guilty did past work for the Clinton Foundation. (RELATED: TRUMP: Michael Cohen Should Go To Jail)

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves the East Room after Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh took a ceremonial oath of office during public swearing-in ceremonies at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The president also referenced Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann’s past loss before the U.S. Supreme Court as a federal prosecutor. Weissmann’s case against accounting giant Arthur Andersen in 2005 was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court by a margin of 9-0.

Mueller’s team is expected to reveal more details regarding his investigation in the coming days with filings on Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen’s cases.

Rod Rosenstein Getty Images/Win McNamee

Trump took aim at his own Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who signed a FISA warrant for Trump campaign associate Carter Page. The president indicated he believes Rosenstein is conflicted and should have had his past oversight role over the investigation. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker now oversees the investigation after the departure of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

