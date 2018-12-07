Trump Blasts Mueller, Rosenstein ‘Conflicts’ Of Interest

President Donald Trump blasted special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and impending report to Congress on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, in a series of Friday morning tweets.

Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

….Will Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report. Will Andrew Weissman’s horrible and vicious prosecutorial past be listed in the Report. He wrongly destroyed people’s lives, took down great companies, only to be…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

…..overturned, 9-0, in the United States Supreme Court. Doing same thing to people now. Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report. Will the people that worked for the Clinton…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

….Foundation be listed at the top of the Report? Will the scathing document written about Lyin’ James Comey, by the man in charge of the case, Rod Rosenstein (who also signed the FISA Warrant), be a big part of the Report? Isn’t Rod therefore totally conflicted? Will all of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

…the lying and leaking by the people doing the Report, & also Bruce Ohr (and his lovely wife Molly), Comey, Brennan, Clapper, & all of the many fired people of the FBI, be listed in the Report? Will the corruption within the DNC & Clinton Campaign be exposed?..And so much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Trump referenced the past political affiliation and work of prosecutors assigned to the Mueller investigation, nearly all of whom are Democrats. Mueller target and conservative journalist Jerome Corsi alleges that he is being unfairly targeted by the special counsel and noted that the prosecutor working to get him to plead guilty did past work for the Clinton Foundation. (RELATED: TRUMP: Michael Cohen Should Go To Jail)

The president also referenced Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann’s past loss before the U.S. Supreme Court as a federal prosecutor. Weissmann’s case against accounting giant Arthur Andersen in 2005 was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court by a margin of 9-0.

Mueller’s team is expected to reveal more details regarding his investigation in the coming days with filings on Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen’s cases.

Trump took aim at his own Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who signed a FISA warrant for Trump campaign associate Carter Page. The president indicated he believes Rosenstein is conflicted and should have had his past oversight role over the investigation. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker now oversees the investigation after the departure of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.