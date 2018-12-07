Trump Promises ‘Counter Report’ To Fight Back Against Mueller

President Donald Trump, in a Friday morning tweet, promised to issue a counter report to one expected from special counsel Robert Mueller.

We will be doing a major Counter Report to the Mueller Report. This should never again be allowed to happen to a future President of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

The president tweeted earlier in the day that 87 pages of the report were already prepared for rebuttal by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Mueller’s report is expected in the coming months as his nearly two-year-long probe is anticipated to end. The report will be issued to the Department of Justice, which will then determine how and when to release the report to Congress.

It has been incorrectly reported that Rudy Giuliani and others will not be doing a counter to the Mueller Report. That is Fake News. Already 87 pages done, but obviously cannot complete until we see the final Witch Hunt Report. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Giuliani told The Daily Beast in late August that the counter-report preparation was underway and would consist of two sections. These sections would address possible conflicts of interest by the special counsel and his team of investigators while the other section would respond directly to any allegations made against Trump.

The president animatedly tweeted about alleged conflicts of interest within Mueller’s team Friday morning saying:

….Will Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report. Will Andrew Weissman’s horrible and vicious prosecutorial past be listed in the Report. He wrongly destroyed people’s lives, took down great companies, only to be…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

…..overturned, 9-0, in the United States Supreme Court. Doing same thing to people now. Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report. Will the people that worked for the Clinton…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

….Foundation be listed at the top of the Report? Will the scathing document written about Lyin’ James Comey, by the man in charge of the case, Rod Rosenstein (who also signed the FISA Warrant), be a big part of the Report? Isn’t Rod therefore totally conflicted? Will all of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

…the lying and leaking by the people doing the Report, & also Bruce Ohr (and his lovely wife Molly), Comey, Brennan, Clapper, & all of the many fired people of the FBI, be listed in the Report? Will the corruption within the DNC & Clinton Campaign be exposed?..And so much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Trump referenced the past political affiliation and work of prosecutors assigned to the Mueller investigation, nearly all of whom are Democrats. (RELATED: TRUMP: Michael Cohen Should Go To Jail)

The president also referenced Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann’s past loss before the U.S. Supreme Court as a federal prosecutor. Weissmann’s case against accounting giant Arthur Andersen in 2005 was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court by a margin of 9-0.

Mueller’s team is expected to reveal more details regarding his investigation in the coming days with filings on the cases against both Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.