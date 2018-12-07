Trump Promises ‘Counter Report’ To Fight Back Against Mueller

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump, in a Friday morning tweet, promised to issue a counter report to one expected from special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president tweeted earlier in the day that 87 pages of the report were already prepared for rebuttal by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Mueller’s report is expected in the coming months as his nearly two-year-long probe is anticipated to end. The report will be issued to the Department of Justice, which will then determine how and when to release the report to Congress.

Giuliani told The Daily Beast in late August that the counter-report preparation was underway and would consist of two sections. These sections would address possible conflicts of interest by the special counsel and his team of investigators while the other section would respond directly to any allegations made against Trump.

The president animatedly tweeted about alleged conflicts of interest within Mueller’s team Friday morning saying:

Trump referenced the past political affiliation and work of prosecutors assigned to the Mueller investigation, nearly all of whom are Democrats. (RELATED: TRUMP: Michael Cohen Should Go To Jail)

The president also referenced Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann’s past loss before the U.S. Supreme Court as a federal prosecutor. Weissmann’s case against accounting giant Arthur Andersen in 2005 was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court by a margin of 9-0.

Mueller’s team is expected to reveal more details regarding his investigation in the coming days with filings on the cases against both Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.

Tags : donald trump robert mueller rudy giulani
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller