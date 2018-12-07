Tucker Makes Acevedo Explain How A Wall Can Be Immoral If The US ‘Has Every Right’ To Secure Its Border

Tucker Carlson forced Univision host Enrique Acevedo to explain why he believes building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border is immoral if the United States has the right to secure their borders during his show on Friday night.

Prior to having Acevedo on, Carlson ran a segment on future Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi calling the idea of building a wall “immoral.”

Carlson began:

The wall signifies ownership. So, you guys own Univision. You own your home. You decide who comes over. If you have a dinner party with your friends, that’s great. If 12 strangers come in and eat your food, it’s not a dinner party — it’s an invasion. The key factor is your choice. You get to decide who comes into your home because it’s your home. Same with your office at Univision. Same with our country, America, where I was born. So, you have a right to say who comes in or out? That’s immoral? How?

Acevedo responded, “I think the [United States] has every right to secure its borders. They have done that the past half a century. We spent in the last 12 over $100 billion on border security. This has become a dangerously misleading narrative, this idea of border security because we say the border is not secure, but it’s as secure as its ever been in our history.”

“The obvious question is how did we get 22 million illegal aliens living in our country if the border is so secure? If you’re for border security, why are you against a wall? It’s another form of border security. Why is that so offensive? Why is that so immoral?” Carlson responded. (RELATED: Tucker Calls Out Reporter Covering The Caravan Who Says It’s Mostly Women And Babies)

“I think it’s immoral because what it represents. The signal that it’s trying to send, division, hate,” Acevedo added. “It’s trying to somehow paint the [United States] as an isolationist country, as a country who doesn’t want people to come here. And that’s not who we are and how this country was founded.”

“Why does a fence not send the same message?” Carlson pushed back. (RELATED: Filmmaker Ami Horowitz Embedded Himself In The Migrant Caravan)

Acevedo added, “I think a wall is a message of division. It’s a [way] of keeping others away.”

“I don’t understand. How is a fence difference from a wall? You’re okay with a fence —” Carlson added.

“I think that’s just semantics,” Acevedo concluded.

