VIDEO: 50 Years After Pearl Harbor, George H.W. Bush Sent A Message That Still Resonates Today

In 1991, George H.W. Bush gave a speech that will resonate through the ages.

Perhaps this year it will resonate more than ever, as the 77th anniversary of Pearl Harbor comes just a week after the 41st president’s death and just days after his funeral services. (RELATED: WATCH: George H.W. Bush’s Passion For Skydiving)

Benefiting from the late President Bush’s usual wisdom, this speech is widely considered one of the best ever given by a United States president and is magnified by the fact that he was the last president ever to have served in World War II. Bush didn’t just speak about the war, he lived it.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Follow William Davis on Twitter