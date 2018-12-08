Army Defeats Navy, Wins Commander-In-Chief Trophy

William Davis | Contributor

For the third straight season, Army has defeated Navy in their annual season-ending football game.

It’s the second straight season Army has won the Commander-In-Chief Trophy, which is given to the winning team out of the three military academies each year. On Saturday night, Army was victorious over Navy 17-10. Army also defeated Air Force 21-0 earlier in the season. (RELATED: Army’s Football Uniforms For The Navy Game Are Sick.Check Out The Awesome Photos)

President Trump was in attendance, the first Army-Navy game he has been at as president. Trump officiated the pre-game coin toss.


ESPN’s College Gameday was also in attendance, with Lee Corso using iconic headgear to make his pick.

This season’s game was played in Philadelphia. The Army-Navy game is usually played in the “city of brotherly love,” but occasionally rotates to other big cities such as Baltimore and New York.

Navy finished the season with a record of 3-10, while nationally-ranked Army improved to 10-2 and will play Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 22.

Tags : army college football donald trump navy
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller