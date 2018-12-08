Here Are The Best Signs From The Army-Navy Game
The passionate but good-natured rivalry between Army and Navy that comes to a head during the annual Army-Navy college football game is perhaps best displayed by the numerous creative — and often hilarious — signs fans display before and during the game.
With the entire country watching and ESPN College Gameday and other outlets on the prowl, fans craft their signs with the hopes of drawing a laugh, often at the expense of their opponent. (RELATED: Army-Navy Game’s Stunning National Anthem Rendition Puts Every Kneeling NFL Player To Shame)
Here are the best and funniest signs from this year’s affair:
TOO FAR pic.twitter.com/Mmw2mZdBmz
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018
Great advice ???? pic.twitter.com/TYjncbytm8
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018
Oh the shade ???? pic.twitter.com/5AvvZpYYqz
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018
Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. Beat Navy. pic.twitter.com/04c19pI5ZD
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018
Very ugly move pic.twitter.com/aRJDKzHCdR
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 8, 2018
The mocking flat earther signs are hilarious: #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/3HfpD7o7eG
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
“Navy is a color” #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/lDZHz0VZsZ
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
“Knights are sooo 600 AD” #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/30sngWGuQy
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
Older internet jokes are back on the menu! (the set up is “Ligma = Lick my”) #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/PhfOBXUnEZ
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
At least two of those #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/V8s69YruH6
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
“Real superheroes don’t wear capes. Go Navy” #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/LV2t7mc6RZ
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
Okay we get it, you all vape. #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/AmZJ1eSJ7j
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
Granted, all of them were over a decade before UCF was founded… #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/HCP9Udk9af
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
“Navy goes to Waffle House sober” #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/rhBU57GOwq
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
“‘Navy is disappointing’ – The Pope” #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy ???????? pic.twitter.com/gNqXit77Qe
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
“Navy’s Decks are smaller than Army’s CACs” #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/Qs2qRd3gSU
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018
“We Want Bama (ROTC)” #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/xrBYc8TukJ
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018