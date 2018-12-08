Here Are The Best Signs From The Army-Navy Game

Your first name

The passionate but good-natured rivalry between Army and Navy that comes to a head during the annual Army-Navy college football game is perhaps best displayed by the numerous creative — and often hilarious — signs fans display before and during the game.

With the entire country watching and ESPN College Gameday and other outlets on the prowl, fans craft their signs with the hopes of drawing a laugh, often at the expense of their opponent. (RELATED: Army-Navy Game’s Stunning National Anthem Rendition Puts Every Kneeling NFL Player To Shame)

Here are the best and funniest signs from this year’s affair:

Oh the shade ???? pic.twitter.com/5AvvZpYYqz — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018

Very ugly move pic.twitter.com/aRJDKzHCdR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 8, 2018

Older internet jokes are back on the menu! (the set up is “Ligma = Lick my”) #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/PhfOBXUnEZ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018

Granted, all of them were over a decade before UCF was founded… #GameDaySigns #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/HCP9Udk9af — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 8, 2018

