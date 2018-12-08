Black Unemployment Rate Falls In November, Ties Record Low

Your first name

Unemployment amongst black Americans fell in November to 5.9 percent, tying a record low.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate stood unchanged at 3.7 percent, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

While the unemployment picture for black Americans is still higher than other demographic groups, it had never fallen below 7 percent since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the statistic in 1972. The rate for Hispanics is 4.5 percent, while whites are at 3.4 percent, and Asians stand at 2.7 percent.

The black unemployment rate also hit 5.9 percent in May, then a first-time record.

Employment in manufacturing has increased by 288,000 over the year, BLS reported, with transportation and warehousing adding 192,000 jobs, and professional and business services adding 561,000. (RELATED: Trump To Black Voters: ‘What The Hell Do You Have To Lose?’)

The 155,000 jobs created in November fell short of expectations predicted by economists, CNBC reported.

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel touted the numbers via Twitter on Saturday, calling it a “huge achievement” for President Trump.

African American unemployment currently stands at the lowest level in recorded history. The media will barely cover it, but that’s a huge achievement for @realDonaldTrump! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 8, 2018

