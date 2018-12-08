Chick-Fil-A Creates Special Restaurant For Military Members Who Can’t Go To Army-Navy Game
Chick-fil-A had a solution for military members who could not get tickets to the Army-Navy game.
The beloved fried chicken house opened a special pop-up restaurant in Philadelphia for active duty military, veterans and their families to watch the storied game. The pop-up served food and drink from a special menu and featured games and entertainment.
Chick-fil-A is an official partner of the 119th Army-Navy game.
According to a press release from Chick-fil-A:
Chick-fil-A is proud to support and honor the men and women in the military and their families who have served, are serving, and will serve our country.
The Chick-fil-A pop-up restaurant is designed to bring fans of rival football teams together by creating a shared table. Members of the military will attend the event to participate in spirited competition, a shared meal and a watch party.
Other activities include a card writing station to show military appreciation, giveaways, food and much more. Chick-fil-A will also be flying in Army and Navy veterans nominated by local franchise Operators located across the country to attend the pre-game ceremonies and the game.
The founder of Chick-fil-A was a World War II veteran. Footage of the event shows military members eating Chick-fil-A, listening to music and watching the game.
WATCH FOOTAGE OF THE EVENT:
The neutral site of Philadelphia plays host to the 119th football game between the two oldest branches of the armed forces.
The game also featured a tribute to the late Navy veteran, former President George H.W. Bush. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)
