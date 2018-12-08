Chick-Fil-A Creates Special Restaurant For Military Members Who Can’t Go To Army-Navy Game

Your first name

Chick-fil-A had a solution for military members who could not get tickets to the Army-Navy game.

The beloved fried chicken house opened a special pop-up restaurant in Philadelphia for active duty military, veterans and their families to watch the storied game. The pop-up served food and drink from a special menu and featured games and entertainment.

Chick-fil-A is an official partner of the 119th Army-Navy game.

According to a press release from Chick-fil-A:

Chick-fil-A is proud to support and honor the men and women in the military and their families who have served, are serving, and will serve our country. The Chick-fil-A pop-up restaurant is designed to bring fans of rival football teams together by creating a shared table. Members of the military will attend the event to participate in spirited competition, a shared meal and a watch party. Other activities include a card writing station to show military appreciation, giveaways, food and much more. Chick-fil-A will also be flying in Army and Navy veterans nominated by local franchise Operators located across the country to attend the pre-game ceremonies and the game.

The founder of Chick-fil-A was a World War II veteran. Footage of the event shows military members eating Chick-fil-A, listening to music and watching the game.

The neutral site of Philadelphia plays host to the 119th football game between the two oldest branches of the armed forces.

The game also featured a tribute to the late Navy veteran, former President George H.W. Bush. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

