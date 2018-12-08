Star Quarterback To Skip Team’s Bowl Game To Prepare For NFL Draft

Your first name

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier will sit out the Mountaineers’ bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.

Grier thanked head coach Dana Holgorsen and West Virginia fans in a statement explaining his decision. (RELATED: Texas Football Coach Makes Ridiculous Comment About Rival QB. Should He Be Suspended?)

Statement from Will Grier. #WVU fans will get a first-hand look at backup and Miami transfer Jack Allison, who appeared in six games this season and will make his first start in the Camping World Bowl. pic.twitter.com/iIyz90lQEZ — Patrick Kotnik (@PatrickKotnik) December 8, 2018



The decision officially ends a wild college career for Grier, which began under Jim McElwain at Florida.

During his redshirt freshman season at Florida in 2015, Grier led the Gators to a 6-0 start before being suspended for the season after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

At McElwain’s request, Grier left the program and ended up at West Virginia, where he put up gaudy numbers in Holgorsen’s offense the last two seasons.

Grier is considered one of the top quarterbacks available in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Back-up quarterback Jack Allison will start for 15th-ranked West Virginia in the “Camping World Bowl” against Syracuse.

Follow William Davis on Twitter