Alabama Players And Coaches React To Tua’s Heisman Snub

William Davis | Contributor

After Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman trophy over Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Crimson Tide players, fans and coaches made it clear that they were not happy.

The hashtag “#dec29” was created to signify the day in which the Sooners and Crimson Tide will go to battle in a college football playoff game that will now take on even bigger meaning. (RELATED: People Can’t Stop Talking About The Player Who Just Won The Heisman Trophy)

Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson was not happy.


Neither was fellow Crimson Tide defender Isaiah Buggs.


Offensive line coach Brent Key started the #DEC29 hashtag, and his players followed.

Other Alabama players also chimed, including Tua himself.


It’s striking to see the number of Crimson Tide defensive players who chimed in. This Alabama defense wants a piece of Kyler Murray, and they’re going to get it in Miami on December 29.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : alabama crimson tide heisman trophy tua tagovailoa
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller