Alabama Players And Coaches React To Tua’s Heisman Snub

After Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman trophy over Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Crimson Tide players, fans and coaches made it clear that they were not happy.

The hashtag “#dec29” was created to signify the day in which the Sooners and Crimson Tide will go to battle in a college football playoff game that will now take on even bigger meaning. (RELATED: People Can’t Stop Talking About The Player Who Just Won The Heisman Trophy)

Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson was not happy.

Make them regret it 13.. Not saying Kyler isn’t good but he took 200 snaps more than Tua ????????‍♂️ — Lyndell “Mack” Wilson Dirty3o™️ (@iam__mw3o) December 9, 2018



Neither was fellow Crimson Tide defender Isaiah Buggs.

Offensive line coach Brent Key started the #DEC29 hashtag, and his players followed.

Does #Dec29 become a helmet sticker for @AlabamaFTBL? — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 9, 2018

Dec 29 it’s up✊???? — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) December 9, 2018

Other Alabama players also chimed, including Tua himself.

It’s still ROLL TIDE ❤️ — Raekwon Davis (@Raekwondavis_99) December 9, 2018

Humbled and grateful for the tremendous amount of support from my family, The University Of Alabama, and our fans throughout this process???????? Big congrats to Kyler on winning the Heisman and Dwayne on a tremendous season this year! Now, we’re back to work.. #RollTide — Tua. T ???????? (@Tuaamann) December 9, 2018



It’s striking to see the number of Crimson Tide defensive players who chimed in. This Alabama defense wants a piece of Kyler Murray, and they’re going to get it in Miami on December 29.

