Baker Mayfield Throws One Of The Most Impressive Touchdowns You’ll Ever See. The Video Is Wild

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield slung a touchdown pass that was insane Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield launched an absolute rocket to Jarvis Landry, and somehow managed to successfully put the ball into about a six-inch window for the score during the 26-20 Browns win. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

We all know that I’ve been critical of Mayfield for his actions off of the field time and time again, but that pass was incredible.

I’m not sure there are many quarterbacks in the entire league who could complete that pass if given 10 attempts. I’m not even sure Mayfield could complete that throw again if he had to.

Mayfield certainly does need to grow up off of the field. There’s no question about that at all. All the antics are unnecessary distractions.

Having said that, his pass from earlier today was wild. If he can get us a little bit more of that and a little less of his outlandish behavior, then he’s going to have a great career.

