Wildfire Evacuees Return Home To Find Missing Dog Watching Their Burned Property

A California family forced to evacuate their home due to Camp Fire’s flames returned home weeks later to find their lost dog, Madison, waiting for them on the property.

Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting for them https://t.co/J2aXhhmzgn pic.twitter.com/JvyJsNOjrW — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) December 8, 2018

When Andrea Gaylord left her property last month, the Anatolian shepherd mix was nowhere to be found and they had to leave without him. But when they returned last week thinking Madison was long gone, they were in for quite a surprise.

“You are the best dog. The best,” said an emotional Gaylord. “Imagine the loyalty of hanging in through the worst of circumstances and being here waiting. It was so emotional.” (RELATED: Slate Paid Someone To Write A Hit Piece On George H.W. Bush’s Service Dog)

An animal rescuer who saw Madison several days after the fire dropped off food and water to the dog, but he never left the property, ABC7 reported.

K9 Paw Print Rescue shared pictures and the story via Facebook on Friday.

“Madison’s parents were unable to get home to him when the Camp Fire spread,” they wrote. “They hoped and prayed he would be OK. When they finally got clearance to go back to the lot where their house once stood…. Madison was waiting there for them as if he were protecting his former home. Never give up!!”

