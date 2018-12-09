Jim Harbaugh Makes Major Announcement About His Future

Ever since Jim Harbaugh returned to Michigan, rumors of his eventual return to the NFL have persisted.

According to recent statements by Harbaugh, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. (RELATED: Is Jim Harbaugh On The Verge Of Getting Fired? Michigan’s President Reveals The Answer)

Harbaugh told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he has “big plans” for the Wolverines football program, andhe accused rival programs of ginning up rumors in order to hurt his recruiting.

“This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day,” Harbaugh said. “It’s people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. ”

Harbaugh took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl during his previous stint as an NFL head coach, so it’s understandable that NFL teams would be interested. But, as Harbaugh’s comments make clear, he’s not going anywhere. He’s got unfinished business at his alma mater, and now his biggest roadblock is out of the way.

Jim Harbaugh will be in Ann Arbor for many years to come.

