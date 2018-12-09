Never Lose Your Luggage At Baggage Claims Again With These Custom Covers

If there’s one thing that we can all agree on hating, it has got to be losing your luggage during baggage claims. After hours of sitting in a cramped airplane seat, all you want to do is grab your luggage and head to your destination. Fortunately for you, there’s a solution to ensuring that your luggage is never lost again. The SuitFaces Custom Luggage Covers provides personalized suitcases covers so that you will never have trouble hunting down your luggage.

SuitFaces Custom Luggage Covers: $40 Store Credit For $30

Choose between hundreds of different designs that best match your personality. If you love superheroes, now is the opportunity to transform your suitcase into Iron Man, Batman, or Hulk! There’s also designs of pizza and donuts for those who love eating. And if none of the pre-designed covers suit your needs, you can upload your own images and truly personalize your suitcase cover.

What’s more is that the SuitFaces Custom Luggage Covers do a superb job of protecting your luggage from the wear and tear of travel. Plus, it’s the perfect gift for friends and family!

Get $40 worth of store credit at SuitFaces Custom Luggage Covers today for the low price of $30, which is 25% off. Be sure to use the coupon code, MERRY15, for an additional 15% off during checkout.