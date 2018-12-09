Trump Rips Comey For ‘Not Recalling’ 245 Times Before Congress

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized former FBI Director James Comey for saying he doesn’t recall the answers to questions during his Friday Congressional testimony behind closed doors.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: Former FBI director James Comey laughs while answering questions during an interview forum at the Washington Post May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Comey discussed his stormy tenure as head of the FBI, his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, his tense relationship with President Trump and his controversial firing a year ago, during the forum. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Comey’s Friday testimony was published nearly 24 hours after he appeared before the joint House Oversight and Judiciary Committees to discuss investigations pertinent to the 2016 presidential election. Comey claimed on dozens of occasions that he did not recall or he did not know the answer to key questions regarding the FBI’s initiation of an investigation against the Trump campaign in 2016.

Comey will appear before the committee once again in a month for a follow-up session. The former FBI director refused to answer many questions regarding the Trump campaign investigation, saying he did not want to compromise an ongoing investigation. (RELATED: Comey Sues To Block Subpoena For House Testimony) 

Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The president tweeted Friday that he wanted his FBI to allow Comey to answer questions freely.

Comey told the committee that he did not know when he was fired as FBI director whether there was any proven collusion with the Russian government.

“We opened them in late July, didn’t know whether we had anything. In fact, when I was fired as director, I still didn’t know whether there was anything to it,” he said.

