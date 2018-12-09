Trump Rips Comey For ‘Not Recalling’ 245 Times Before Congress

President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized former FBI Director James Comey for saying he doesn’t recall the answers to questions during his Friday Congressional testimony behind closed doors.

On 245 occasions, former FBI Director James Comey told House investigators he didn’t know, didn’t recall, or couldn’t remember things when asked. Opened investigations on 4 Americans (not 2) – didn’t know who signed off and didn’t know Christopher Steele. All lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018

Leakin’ James Comey must have set a record for who lied the most to Congress in one day. His Friday testimony was so untruthful! This whole deal is a Rigged Fraud headed up by dishonest people who would do anything so that I could not become President. They are now exposed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018

Comey’s Friday testimony was published nearly 24 hours after he appeared before the joint House Oversight and Judiciary Committees to discuss investigations pertinent to the 2016 presidential election. Comey claimed on dozens of occasions that he did not recall or he did not know the answer to key questions regarding the FBI’s initiation of an investigation against the Trump campaign in 2016.

Comey will appear before the committee once again in a month for a follow-up session. The former FBI director refused to answer many questions regarding the Trump campaign investigation, saying he did not want to compromise an ongoing investigation. (RELATED: Comey Sues To Block Subpoena For House Testimony)

The president tweeted Friday that he wanted his FBI to allow Comey to answer questions freely.

It is being reported that Leakin’ James Comey was told by Department of Justice attorneys not to answer the most important questions. Total bias and corruption at the highest levels of previous Administration. Force him to answer the questions under oath! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Comey told the committee that he did not know when he was fired as FBI director whether there was any proven collusion with the Russian government.

“We opened them in late July, didn’t know whether we had anything. In fact, when I was fired as director, I still didn’t know whether there was anything to it,” he said.