The Heisman Odds For 2019 Are Already Out. One Player Is The Clear Favorite

Alabama’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the favorite in the first released Heisman odds for 2019.

The odds are, according to OddsShark, are below:

Tua Tagovailoa +350

Trevor Lawrence +500

Jake Fromm +550

Jonathan Taylor +600

Travis Etienne +700

D’Andre Swift +700

Sam Ehlinger +800

Tate Martell +1000

Austin Kendall +1000

Jalen Hurts +2000

Field +1000

Tua was the runner-up this past season to Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray. Outside of a bad game against Georgia while hurt, the sophomore quarterback had an outstanding year for the Crimson Tide, and it looked like he would run away with the Heisman throughout most of the year. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Wins The Heisman Trophy)

Murray clearly had different plans.

Trevor Lawrence in the second spot at +500 is a bargain if you ask me. He’s going to put up huge numbers for Clemson in his second year, and there’s an outstanding chance the Tigers go undefeated again.

If that happens, I find it hard to believe Lawrence wouldn’t be in New York for the ceremony.

Finally, I love to see Jonathan Taylor is being included here. Many thought he’d have a great shot at the Heisman before the season started. Wisconsin went on to win five games, despite the fact he actually played very well for the most part.

Overall, I’m not really shocked by any of these names on the list or their respective numbers. However, you can also guarantee they’ll change before everything is said and done. Get your bets in while you can get the numbers you like, and let us know who you’re taking in the comments.

