This Blockbuster Movie Is Raking In A Disgusting Amount Of Cash At The Box Office

“Aquaman” pulled in a shocking amount of money over the weekend when it debuted in China.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

James Wan’s Aquaman made a giant splash in China two weeks ahead of its U.S. launch, grossing $93.6 million to land the top opening ever for a DC comic book adaptation. Aquaman — starring Jason Momoa in the titular role — also marks the biggest start ever in China for any Warner Bros. title, besting Ready Player One by 66 percent. Among Warner Bros./DC movies, Aquaman launched 92 percent ahead of Justice League and 78 percent ahead of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Plus, it has already exceeded the entire lifetime gross of Wonder Woman in the country.

Those numbers make one thing clear, and that is the fact the Chinese box office is no joke. The superhero movie is made for American audiences, who can see it starting Dec. 21, and it still absolutely obliterated the box office thousands of miles away. (RELATED: This Latest Superhero Movie Is Expected To Make A Sickening Amount Of Money)

That’s how you know you’ve got a massive hit on your hands.

The highly-anticipated movie was only expected to make around $70 million at most in China, and it blew that number out of the water.

I initially had very little interest in seeing this movie when I first heard about it. I’m not a big superhero movie guy, but the fact it’s crushing makes me think I might have to rethink my approach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) on Dec 7, 2018 at 2:00pm PST

Here’s something else that I know for sure. You can bet your life on there being a sequel. There’s no way Hollywood is leaving anything capable of making this much money untapped for more movies. It’s just not going to happen.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter