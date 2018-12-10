School Bus Plummets Down Hill After Brakes Fail, Killing 4 Senior Citizens In Hong Kong

Four people were killed and numerous others injured after a school bus careened down a hill, striking a number of passersby in Hong Kong Monday.

Initially parked in a Hong Kong neighborhood, the bus began rolling down the street after its bus driver forgot to put the parking brake on, Agence France-Presse reported.

“We believe he might have forgotten to pull the handbrake or hadn’t properly pulled it,” police chief inspector Sun Lun-Yum said, according to AFP.

A total of four people were killed and another 11 were injured, according to the South China Morning Post.

The deceased include two women, ages 70 and 80, and two men aged 77 and 83, according to AFP.

The bus traveled at a high speed for approximately 100 meters before striking two taxi cabs and running into a shop-filled building.

The 62-year-old bus driver ran after the bus before becoming entangled underneath the vehicle. “He ran to the front of the vehicle and tried in vain to stop it,” Sun said.

He was dragged for roughly 20 meters before he was able to free himself, according to AFP. The driver sustained injuries to his head, back and neck, AFP reported. (RELATED: 300,000 Sign Petition Supporting Bus Driver Caught On Video Slapping Schoolboy In The Face)

Fifteen ambulances arrived at the scene to attend to the victims, taking the 11 injured persons to the hospital for treatment. Three of the victims remain in serious condition, according to the Post.

“There were people crying for help and there was already a big crowd gathered,” said Michael Chan who rushed to the scene after hearing the crash, according to the Post.

The incident occurred in Hong Kong’s downtown North Point district, AFP reported.

The bus driver was convicted in 2010 for careless driving, the Post reported.

