The Dallas Cowboys Are Trying To Lure An NFL Legend Out Of Retirement

The Dallas Cowboys are apparently trying to lure Jason Witten out of retirement.

ESPN reported the following Sunday:

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has made multiple attempts this season to get former Dallas tight end Jason Witten to come out of retirement and help the Cowboys in their postseason push, league sources told ESPN. Witten has resisted those overtures, some of which came in recent weeks, as tempting as it might have been to help his former team, sources said.

Witten is without a doubt one of the best tight ends to play the game during my lifetime. The man was a work machine for the Cowboys during his career, and he’s also one of the smartest men to play football.

Now, he’s cashing checks as a broadcaster, and I completely understand why he’d want to stay there. He made over $72 million in his career. If he were even slightly good with his money, then he has more than enough to live out the rest of his life. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

Why risk injuries and more hits on the field when you can just hang out and relax?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Witten (@realjasonwitten82) on Oct 13, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

If I had that much money in the bank, was in my mid-30s and had a broadcasting job to add to my income, then there’s not a chance in hell you’d ever see me back on the football field. Absolutely no shot at all.

Plus, it’s not exactly like the Cowboys are on the verge of a Super Bowl. They’re not terrible, but they’re far from an elite team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Witten (@realjasonwitten82) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

He should keep cashing checks on “Monday Night Football” and let the rest sort itself out.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter