Several Dozen Environmental Protesters Get Arrested In US Capitol

Several Dozen environmental protesters were arrested in the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon, after refusing to obey multiple orders from law enforcement to stand down.

The protest comes just weeks after the group of young environmental activists, who call themselves “The Sunrise Movement,” occupied House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office with a list of demands, refusing to leave, until they were arrested. The activists came back Monday for another “sit in” inside Pelosi’s office on Capitol Hill, causing police to forcibly remove the protesters out of her office.

The group wore matching t-shirts and chanted, which they prepared beforehand. They are fighting for the “Green New Deal” which is a petition that offers a plan to move “our country off fossil fuels over the designated 12 years that the [United Nations] has given us.” (RELATED: Protesters Arrested Inside Nancy Pelosi’s Office Demanding Dems Address Climate Change)

Wayyyyyy down at the end of the hallway is @NancyPelosi‘s office.@sunrisemvmt is OVERFLOWING her office and winding allllll through the halls for a #GreenNewDeal pic.twitter.com/e24TBvnW1V — Will Lawrence (@wlawren90) December 10, 2018

#NoExcuses. We just marched into the halls of Congress and held our elected leaders accountable. Inside, dozens of us are still being arrested in @NancyPelosi and @WhipHoyer‘s office. We are so proud—and so powerful. And we are going to win a #GreenNewDeal. pic.twitter.com/rTOhPmpbb6 — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) December 10, 2018

Hundreds of us stormed the capital, now we rally united behind a #GreenNewDeal pic.twitter.com/qI7Zv7hnhN — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) December 10, 2018

One Capitol Police officer told The Daily Caller News Foundation around “40-50” people were arrested just outside of Pelosi’s office.

“Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 138 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating in the Cannon and Longworth House Office Buildings. All were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding,” Eva Malecki, the communications director for the United States Capitol Police, said in an emailed statement.

