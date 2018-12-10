Joe DiMaggio Retired 67 Years Ago. Here Are His Greatest Moments

One of the greatest players in baseball history retired on December 11, 1951 — 67 years ago this Tuesday.

New York Yankees’ legend Joe DiMaggio officially hung up the pinstripes that day at the age of 37, leaving a memorable legacy both inside and outside the diamond. Known for his legendary hitting and his marriage to Marilyn Monroe, DiMaggio is a truly unique American icon. (RELATED: On His 62nd Birthday, Relive Larry Bird’s Best Moments)

Here are his greatest moments:

DiMaggio had a league-record 56 game hitting streak during the 1941 season — one that will probably never be broken. Only Pete Rose has even come close, recording a hit in a National League record 44 straight games.

DiMaggio made his rookie debut during the 1936 season and hit a Yankees’ record 29 home runs. That record stood for 80 years until it was broken by current Yankees’ star Aaron Judge a year ago.

There it is! No. 30! Aaron Judge passes Joe DiMaggio for most HR by a Yankees rookie! We are all witnesses. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/PcMAddtYsa — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 8, 2017



DiMaggio had many nicknames, including the “Yankee Clipper,” and “Joltin’ Joe”

Even more than his baseball accomplishments, DiMaggio is perhaps best known as the second husband of Marilyn Monroe. The couple had a tumultuous relationship and their marriage ended after only nine months, but their relationship was re-kindled before Monroe’s tragic death at the age of 36 in 1962. DiMaggio was reportedly deeply devoted to Monroe even after her death.

