POLL: Would You Watch A Football Game Between Kaepernick And Manziel? The Results Are Crazy

People don’t appear overly interested in a potential XFL game between Colin Kaepernick and Johnny Manziel.

Manziel and Kaepernick are the two men favored to be the first quarterback signed in the new league for 2020, but a recent poll of mine got some extremely unexpected results. I asked people, “Would you watch an XFL football game between Johnny Manziel and Colin Kaepernick if it was broadcasted on TV?”

Of the more than 6,000 voters, over 75 percent of people voted they wouldn’t watch. (RELATED: Here’s How Many NFL Teams Are Apparently Still Interested In Johnny Manziel)

Do I look like I was born yesterday? As one of my friends pointed after seeing the poll, there’s a high chance people are lying here just because Kaepernick is in the poll. You’re simply lying to yourself if you’re a football fan and honestly say you wouldn’t watch this game. You’re lying.

Kaepernick became an embarrassment and lightning rod in football after kneeling for the anthem, and Manziel was one of the greatest players in college ever before flaming out of the NFL. It’d be content gold.

I’m telling you right now that a weekend game between these two in the XFL broadcasted on FOX or ESPN would put up huge numbers, and Vince McMahon should do whatever it takes to make that happen.

I’m going to just assume this poll in not representative of real football fans. It got invaded by people who are anti-Kaep, which I am too, and it heavily skewed the results. There’s no chance millions wouldn’t tune in.

