Watch Johnny Manziel’s Complete Highlights From His First Season Back In Pro Football

Johnny Manziel’s highlights from his first season in the CFL have hit the internet.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner started the year with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before being traded to the Montreal Alouettes.

It was a season of ups and downs for the former Cleveland Browns quarterback. The Alouettes were absolute trash for the most part, but Manziel managed to show some flashes of brilliance along the way. It was all sunshine and roses. He tossed four interceptions in his debut but did manage to make massive strides as he got more comfortable in the CFL game. (RELATED: Here’s How Many NFL Teams Are Apparently Still Interested In Johnny Manziel)

I’m fascinated to see how Manziel does next year in Montreal. He has a year of experience under his belt now in the CFL, and he has looked better as he got more and more reps with the Alouettes.

If he can manage to piece together an even halfway decent year, he’s going to be all over the NFL’s radar again.

It’s still just crazy Manziel ever even managed to make it back to pro football, even if it was in the CFL. Many of you would probably be surprised by the high level of talent north of the border.

It should be a ton of fun to see how his journey continues.

