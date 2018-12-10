Mark Meadows Signals Interest In Chief Of Staff Job

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

Congressman Mark Meadows signaled that he is interested in the job of White House chief of staff, in an afternoon statement to Politico Playbook.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks as (L-R) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) listen during a news conference May 22, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rep. Zeldin will introduce with at least 16 other House Republicans a resolution to call for the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate the "misconduct at highest level of Department of Justice and the FBI." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Serving as Chief of Staff would be an incredible honor. The President has a long list of qualified candidates and I know he’ll make the best selection for his administration and for the country,” Meadows said. The statement is the first public signaling from the congressman who has emerged as a contender to replace General John Kelly. (Related: HERE’S WHO’S IN THE MIX TO REPLACE JOHN KELLY) 

The president has also developed a strong working relationship with Meadows in his position as the House Freedom Caucus chairman. Meadows has also served as a forceful critic of special counsel Robert Mueller and has called for continued inquiry into the past FBI probe of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Mark Meadows Thinks James Comey Lied To Congress About Coordination With Loretta Lynch - Fox & Friends 4-19-18 (Screenshot/Fox News)

Trump announced Kelly’s departure Saturday after intense media speculation, indicating at the time that he would be making the succession announcement in the coming days. Sources familiar with the situation originally expected that Nick Ayers, the vice presidential chief of staff, would assume the position, but he has since bowed out from consideration.

Sources familiar with the process tell The Daily Caller that in addition to Meadows, Trump is also considering Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and longtime GOP financier Wayne Berman.

