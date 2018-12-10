Mark Meadows Signals Interest In Chief Of Staff Job

Congressman Mark Meadows signaled that he is interested in the job of White House chief of staff, in an afternoon statement to Politico Playbook.

“Serving as Chief of Staff would be an incredible honor. The President has a long list of qualified candidates and I know he’ll make the best selection for his administration and for the country,” Meadows said. The statement is the first public signaling from the congressman who has emerged as a contender to replace General John Kelly. (Related: HERE’S WHO’S IN THE MIX TO REPLACE JOHN KELLY)

NEWS in Playbook PM … MARK MEADOWS tells me it would be “an incredible honor” to be W.H. chief of staff. https://t.co/wthb8sSJDM pic.twitter.com/Unlu9bFnjK — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 10, 2018

The president has also developed a strong working relationship with Meadows in his position as the House Freedom Caucus chairman. Meadows has also served as a forceful critic of special counsel Robert Mueller and has called for continued inquiry into the past FBI probe of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump announced Kelly’s departure Saturday after intense media speculation, indicating at the time that he would be making the succession announcement in the coming days. Sources familiar with the situation originally expected that Nick Ayers, the vice presidential chief of staff, would assume the position, but he has since bowed out from consideration.

Sources familiar with the process tell The Daily Caller that in addition to Meadows, Trump is also considering Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and longtime GOP financier Wayne Berman.