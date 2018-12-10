New York Times Writer Calls America, Russia, Saudi Arabia The ‘New Axis Of Evil’

New York Times opinion writer Paul Krugman tweeted on Monday that he believes America is part of the “new axis of evil.”

Krugman was responding to a report that the US was resistant toward Climate Change findings at the UN. “Unreal,” the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent tweeted, “The US just joined Russia & Saudi Arabia in refusing to endorse findings of big international report warning of long-term climate catastrophe.”

Sargent then shared a link to a Washington Post story about the recent eruptions at the UN over Climate Change.

“The United States joined a controversial proposal by Saudi Arabia and Russia this weekend to weaken a reference to a key report on the severity of global warming, sharpening battle lines at the global climate summit in Poland aimed at gaining consensus over how to combat rising temperatures. Arguments erupted Saturday night before a United Nations working group focused on science and technology, where the United States teamed with Russia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to challenge language that would have welcomed the findings of the landmark report, which said that the world has barely 10 years to cut carbon emissions by nearly half to avoid catastrophic warming.”

Sargent said, “This again shows that Trump’s *worldview* as basis for big decisions is producing disastrous outcomes.”

Responding to the Climate Change report, Krugman, who is a devoted leftist, said the stance constituted American involvement in the “new axis of evil.” (North Korean Foreign Ministry Says Talks With Pompeo ‘Regrettable’)

“There’s a new axis of evil: Russia, Saudi Arabia — and the United States,” Krugman tweeted.

The original Axis of Evil was a term coined by George W. Bush to describe hostile nations that funded terrorism and were developing weapons of mass destruction. Among them were Iran, Iraq and North Korea.