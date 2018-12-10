Ohio State Quarterback Reveals If He’ll Play In The Rose Bowl Or Prepare For The NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has zero intentions of skipping the Rose Bowl against Washington.

Skipping bowl games to prepare for the NFL draft is more and more common, but the Heisman finalist has no plans in participating in the trend. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Wins The Heisman Trophy)

Haskins told The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman the following late Friday:

Just being a quarterback, it’s your job to lead the team. And for you to say you don’t want to play, you’re not about the team or winning or losing. You just want to get out while you can. There was no doubt in my mind about playing in the game because I know I can help this team win. So whether I was thinking about leaving or not, just knowing I have the opportunity to leave is great, but there is no doubt about me playing in the bowl game.

I love this attitude from Haskins. Plus, if he shreds Washington in the Rose Bowl, it will only help his draft stock if he decides to head to the highest level of football.

Now, would I blame a guy for skipping a minor bowl game to focus on the draft? Absolutely not. Playing in a bowl nobody watches isn’t going to do as much for your draft stock as another month of preparation would.

However, Ohio State isn’t playing in a nothing bowl game. They’re playing in the Rose Bowl. That’s as good as it gets, other than making the playoff. They don’t call it the “granddaddy of them all” for no reason.

Watching Haskins play this season has been a real joy. The man has an absolute cannon for an arm, is an accurate thrower, has a big body and is going to make a considerable amount of money to play on Sundays sooner or later.

My guess is that he’s going to go pro. I’m not sure he gets a ton of help by returning to OSU, especially with the coaching change. This year’s draft class is a little light on quarterbacks, and he might have the best shot right now to go high.

Go crush Washington and then go get your money. That’s a hell of a way to end your college career.

