Heisman Trophy Winner’s Agent Reveals If He’s Headed To The NFL Or The MLB

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray still plans on playing professional baseball over heading to the NFL.

“Kyler has agreed and the A’s agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season. After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It’s already done,” Murray’s agent told the NFL Network about the Heisman winner’s future after scooping up the award Saturday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 8, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

Murray sounded like he might be open to taking a look at football, despite being on a contract with the Oakland Athletics worth just less than $5 million. After all, it’d be hard not to consider football after the insane season he had with the Oklahoma Sooners. (RELATED: Heisman Winner Kyler Murray Sounds Like He Might Be Considering A Career Change)

He was just out there balling all over the Big 12, and is two wins away from a national championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 2, 2018 at 12:16am PST

However, I think sticking with baseball is a smart decision. You don’t have to worry about your body getting crushed, there’s no guarantee Murray would even be a starter in the NFL and he’s already got money in the bank from the A’s. Sticking with baseball is the smart choice.

Now, what would be very interesting is if an NFL team in the same city as an MLB squad takes a chance on him in a late round of the 2019 draft. Then, we might get to see him play a little bit of both.

Having said all of that, if he can only choose one, then he has to choose baseball. It’s not a hard decision.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter