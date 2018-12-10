Save $100 On These Beats By Dr. Dre Wireless Earphones

The popular Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones are sweat and water-resistant and designed to fit securely, making them the perfect choice for your daily workout. Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth from your smartphone. These earphones feature up to 12 hours of battery life, and just five minutes of charging gives you an hour of playback time. It’s no wonder these earphones received an average rating of 4.5/5 stars from thousands of Best Buy customers.

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – Siren Red on sale for $99.99

The best part is, these are on sale in select colors for a limited time. Choose from black, flash blue, siren red, or shock yellow. These highly-rated earphones retail for $199.99, but you can get them for just $99.99 right now. That’s a 50% discount! Plus shipping is free, and you’ll get a free trial of Apple Music. This makes the perfect gift for the music lover in your life!

