USC Pulls Incredible Power Move When Announcing New Football Coach

USC felt the need to make a bizarre announcement about Kliff Kingsbury’s relationship status when announcing his hiring a few days ago.

I noticed a tweet making the rounds with a screenshot of the hiring announcement press release, and it noted Kingsbury is single.

I honestly thought this was fake. I thought there’s no way in hell USC actually announced its new offensive coordinator was single. Well, my assumption was wrong because I found the actual release, and it actually lets the world know Kingsbury is ready to mingle.

Let’s just all be honest with each other for a moment. Kingsbury is going to tear Los Angeles apart as a member of the USC staff.

In a city full of famous men and women, the most eligible bachelor on the planet is somehow the same man calling plays for Clay Helton. It's got Hollywood written all over it. How long before he's dating a certified smoke show actress? I give it less than a month.

He’s now got a job at one of the most prestigious universities in the country, he’s being given the keys to the kingdom, he’s got money in the bank and he’ll probably be the head coach somewhere big in a year or two.

Life is good for Kliff Kingsbury.

