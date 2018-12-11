Report: Alabama Makes New Coaching Hire. Crimson Tide Fans Will Be Thrilled

After Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley departed the program to take the head job at Maryland, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban did not wait long to tap his replacement.

According to footballscoop.com, the Crimson Tide will hire quarterbacks coach Dan Enos to replace Locksley heading into the 2019 season. Locksley will continue to lead Alabama’s offense into the college football playoff before taking over for the Terrapins full time. (RELATED: Maryland Finds Their New Football Coach, And It’s A Big Time Lure)



Enos was previously the head coach at Central Michigan from 2010-2014, before becoming Arkansas’ offensive coordinator for three seasons. Enos has been praised by fans and pundits alike, and has largely been credited with Alabama back-up quarterback Jalen Hurts’ vast improvement as a passer.

Enos’ star has risen after Hurts’ improvements as a passer led to the Crimson Tide’s victory in the SEC Championship game over Georgia. Following that game, Enos interviewed for the offensive coordinator job at Tennessee, but those rumors dissipated in recent weeks since Enos has been largely presumed to be the next offensive coordinator at Alabama ever since Locksley left for Maryland.

Follow William Davis on Twitter