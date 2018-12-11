Ben & Jerry’s Stands By The Women’s March Amid Report Of Anti-Semitism In Leadership

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is standing by their partnership with Women’s March despite a report released Monday night alleging anti-Semitism through the ranks of their leadership structure.

Ben & Jerry’s unveiled “pecan resist,” last month, describing it as a campaign dedicated to “[championing] those fighting to create a more just and equitable nation for us all.” They are partnering with four progressive organizations with this new flavor and they are Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Neta and the Women’s March. Part of the partnership included a $25,000 donation.

In a story published Monday night, Tablet magazine alleges that two of the founders of the Women’s March, Carmen Perez and Tamika Mallory, shared anti-Semitic views during the organizers’ initial meeting.

They reportedly said Jewish people have been proven to be the leaders of the American slave trade, despite the claim being disproven. Both of them have denied ever saying such things. (RELATED: REPORT: Women’s March Full Of Anti-Semites, Has Ties To Nation Of Islam)

The report also alleges that Perez, Mallory, and Linda Sarsour all have connections with known anti-Semite Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. (RELATED: Twitter Rules Louis Farrakhan Comparing Jewish People To Termites Doesn’t Violate Guidelines)

Laura Peterson, a spokesperson for the ice cream company, told The Daily Caller, “The Women’s March was the largest single-day protest ever in the history of the United States. The march drew much-needed attention to the issues we must address so that all women are treated with dignity and respect, especially by our elected leaders.”

She continued:

More than five million people from all walks of life participated in marches in Washington, D.C., around the country, and across the world. We believe deeply that large, grassroots movements like the Women’s March are critical to supporting, defending, and advancing social justice within our society. We always have and always will stand firmly against discrimination and oppression of any kind.

Both of the creators of the popular ice cream brand, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, were raised Jewish.

Follow Mike on Twitter