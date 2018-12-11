Dem Rep Complains That He Can’t Understand Foreign Tech Support Workers

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen complained during Tuesday’s congressional hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai that he calls tech support and has to talk to “somebody I can’t understand.”

Cohen started his rant about his struggles with technology by complaining about his inability to properly use all of Google’s features.

“I use your apparatus often, or, your search engine — I don’t understand all of the different ways you can turn off the locations, there’s so many different things,” Cohen complained. “Have you considered having an online school that people can go to with a Google rep that you can kinda login and ask questions?”

WATCH:

Cohen added that he wants an alternative to technical support lines “where you get put on hold for 30 minutes and then find somebody you can’t understand.”

Pichai responded that he will take Cohen’s feedback into account.

Earlier during the hearing, Cohen asked Google to look into alleged “overuse” of conservative websites on the search function. Cohen complained that when he googles himself after cable news appearances, the top results come from conservative websites like The Daily Caller and Breitbart.

“I’d like you to look into overuse of conservative news organizations to put on liberal people’s news on Google, and if you’d let me know about that I’d appreciate it,” Cohen asserted.

Follow Amber on Twitter