Trump Scoffs When Sen. Chuck Schumer Cites Washington Post On Immigration

President Donald Trump laughed in Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s face on Tuesday when the Democrat cited The Washington Post to accuse the president of lying.

WATCH:

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with Democratic leaders in the Oval Office on Tuesday to discuss possible funding for the border wall and a looming government shutdown.

The various politicians present sparred over whether or not the president has the votes in the House for border wall funding, and the meeting got especially tense when Schumer accused Trump of lying.

“Chuck, did you want to say something,” Trump started.

“Here’s what I wanted to say: There’s a lot of disagreements here. The Washington Post today gave you a whole lot of pinocchios because they say you constantly mistake how much of the wall is built, how much there, but that’s not the point here,” Schumer said.

Trump scoffed and said sarcastically, “Well, The Washington Post.”

Trump continued to listen to Schumer with a smirk on his face as Schumer explained that Democrats do not want to shut down the government.

“The last time you got killed,” Trump said, citing the apparent political mess that occurred for Democrats during the last government shutdown.

Follow Amber on Twitter