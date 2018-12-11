Trump During Bitter White House Showdown: ‘It’s Not Easy For [Pelosi] To Talk Right Now’

President Donald Trump took a jab at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi during a tense White House showdown Tuesday, accusing the Democratic leader of being unable to talk in front of cameras.

Trump and Pelosi were arguing in an Oval Office meeting about whether or not to shut down the government over border wall funding. The battle got increasingly bitter, and Trump launched into a monologue about the need for a wall before suggesting Pelosi cannot speak honestly in front of the press.

“I also know that, you know, Nancy’s in a situation where it’s not easy for her to talk right now and I understand that,” Trump said. “I fully understand that. We’re going to have a good discussion and we’re going to see what happens.”

“Mr. President, please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats who just won a big victory,” Pelosi replied.

Trump promised during the meeting to shut down the government unless he secures funding for border security, which Democrats claim they have already given the president in a proposed deal.

