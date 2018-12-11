‘Entourage’ Star Reveals If The Show Could Be Made In Today’s Climate

“Entourage” star Emmanuelle Chriqui didn’t sound very confident in some recent comments about whether the show would be the same if made in 2018.

Chriqui, who played Sloan on the hit HBO show, told Page Six Sunday when discussing the show in light of the #MeToo era, “I think it would have to be restructured … There shouldn’t be any shame about how we shot the show. All that is real and still exists in Hollywood.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Unfortunately, I think Chriqui is 100 percent correct, and I’ve said multiple times it’s a real shame such a great show wouldn’t ever be allowed by today’s standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The show was awesome. It was all about partying, success, looking out for those close to you and shooting for the moon. As to why our current culture and climate would want to destroy that is beyond me. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

If you’re honestly offended by “Entourage” or other shows like it, then the problem is on you. It’s a TV show. It’s not the Bible or the law of the land. There’s nobody holding a gun to your head forcing you to watch if you don’t like it.

It’s meant to entertain and generate laughs. That’s exactly what it did for eight very successful seasons. Ari Gold is one of the greatest characters ever put on screen.

Unfortunately, I have no doubt Chriqui is correct, and that’s sad for the state of America.

