Ariana Grande’s Ex Seen Out With A Mystery Woman. See The Brand New Pictures Here

Ariana Grande’s erstwhile fiancé doesn’t seem to be having much of a problem moving on.

SNL star Pete Davidson, 25, was seen out with a mystery girl Monday evening on what almost certainly looks like a date. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Was Proposed To In The Lamest Way Possible)

Davidson was spotted out to dinner with a young woman at Carbone, a romantic New York City date spot. According to TMZ, it’s likely the first time Pete Davidson has gone out with another woman since his very public breakup with pop star Ariana Grande in October. The two dated for several months before getting engaged and quickly calling things off.

So far, it looks like only one photo of the date has made the rounds on the internet but Pete Davidson doesn’t seem too broken up about everything that went down in the fall.

Pete Davidson On a Date, Rebounding with Mystery Woman in NYC: Put him in, coach — Pete Davidson’s back playing the field after the Ariana Grande breakup, and we gotta say … dude knows how to class it up for date night. The ‘SNL’ vet was spotted… https://t.co/PTTaNMpPPc pic.twitter.com/NoGvF1KI6E — #Bangladesh News 24 (#BreakingNews 24) (@bdnews24) December 11, 2018

Ariana Grande may have sung “Thank U, Next,” but it looks like Davidson is really taking that message to heart.

Follow Jena on Twitter