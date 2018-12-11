Ariana Grande’s Ex Seen Out With A Mystery Woman. See The Brand New Pictures Here

Jena Greene | Reporter

Ariana Grande’s erstwhile fiancé doesn’t seem to be having much of a problem moving on.

SNL star Pete Davidson, 25, was seen out with a mystery girl Monday evening on what almost certainly looks like a date. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Was Proposed To In The Lamest Way Possible)

Davidson was spotted out to dinner with a young woman at Carbone, a romantic New York City date spot. According to TMZ, it’s likely the first time Pete Davidson has gone out with another woman since his very public breakup with pop star Ariana Grande in October. The two dated for several months before getting engaged and quickly calling things off.

So far, it looks like only one photo of the date has made the rounds on the internet but Pete Davidson doesn’t seem too broken up about everything that went down in the fall.

Ariana Grande may have sung “Thank U, Next,” but it looks like Davidson is really taking that message to heart.

