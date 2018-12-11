Nike CEO Explains Whether He Thinks Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed By The NFL  

Nike chief executive Phil Knight has been pretty direct about his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick, and the billionaire brought the heat during an impromptu interview on Tuesday.

A TMZ Sports reporter caught Knight leaving the swanky New York City restaurant Michael’s, where he was asked about Colin Kaepernick and recent ad collaboration with Nike, rolled out earlier this year. (RELATED: Nike Stock Hits Historic High After Colin Kaepernick Campaign)

The campaign, which uses Kaepernick’s face accompanied by the slogan, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” proved wildly successful for Nike, but Kaepernick remains unsigned by an NFL team.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Asked whether he believes Kaepernick should be in the NFL, Knight simply responded, “Sure.”

But when he was pressed on whether he thought the former QB was being blackballed by NFL teams, Knight deftly avoided a straight answer.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” Knight said.

For what it’s worth, the Redskins, who were using Mark Sanchez as a band-aid quarterback (he hasn’t played since 2016, same as Kaep), just signed Josh Johnson and will start him Sunday against the Jaguars. Before this season, Johnson hadn’t played in the NFL since 2011.

So do with that what you will…

