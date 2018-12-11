Liberal Media Go All-In For Racism And Time’s Person Of The Year

On today’s podcast we expose two shining examples of liberal racism on cable news that were ignored because, well, it was liberals being racist. We also discuss the incredibly weak nominees for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.” And we get into de-platforming conservatives. It’s an action packed show featuring discussions you won’t hear elsewhere.

Listen to the show:

Liberals see racism everywhere, and in everything, except when it comes out of their own mouths. Both CNN and MSNBC had shining examples of racism perpetrated by their own hosts that went by without notice. CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper if maybe he shouldn’t be considering running for president in 2020 because he’s “a white guy.” Oblivious, she repeated the question because to the political left, race is everything and everything is about race.

Over on MSNBC, hosts Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi attacked President Donald Trump for not having any people of color on his short-list of finalists for chief of staff. They, and other liberal “journalists,” have also spent a lot of time the last two years attacking any minority who says something remotely nice about the president — remember Kanye? Now, suddenly, they’re wondering why the White House didn’t simply add a person of color to the list to pretend they were in the running. It’s shockingly stupid, incredibly condescending, and horribly racist. We have the audio and dissect it all.

Time magazine announced their list of finalists for “Person of the Year.” The list includes the president and a bunch of liberal activists, victims, or others who can make the president look bad. And Meghan Markle. What used to matter has been reduced to a joke.

We end the show discussing the merger between CRTV and The Blaze and the de-platforming of Gavin McInnes. Liberals will not stop until everyone who aren’t them are exiled. We make the case.

