REVIEW: The Go-Anywhere Explorer 240 Powers Anything, For A Long Time

Last week, we had the honor of telling our readers about Jackery, the power solution provider that is donating $10 toward California wildfire relief for every sale of the Explorer 240, their flagship power station. This week, we have the pleasure of actually reviewing the Explorer 240. Let me tell you, even if the money didn’t go to a good cause (and even if it wasn’t $50 off with the code DAILYCAL), this is a product we would strongly recommend.

The first thing that stood out about the Explorer 240 during the unboxing was just how light it truly is. Obviously, one would hope that a so-called portable power station is not prohibitively heavy, but you could forgive a little heft given all the power it has to provide. On size and weight, the Explorer 240 is in a league of its own. At only 5″ wide and 8″ tall, and weighing less than 7 pounds, this power station adds a whole new meaning to “go anywhere.” Especially with the handle on top.

Of course, the real test for the Explorer 240 is the power. How does the Explorer 240 hold up if you leave your home and outlet for a trip outdoors? Or if your power goes out for an extended period? The answer, my friends, is incredibly well. Don’t let the size fool you. If you charge this power station beforehand, which I did, you will be set for hours or even days. You can charge it via an outlet or a car charger or even a solar panel.

When fully charged, it will power a MacBook Pro for 2.5 recharges, a GoPro for 40 recharges or an iPhone X for 17 recharges. It will power a cooler for over 5 hours. I will tell you, I did not test out the upper limit of all those claims personally, but every time one of my devices has died the past couple days, I have plugged it into the Explorer 240 to recharge. As long as I’ve turned it off between uses, it hasn’t run out of power yet. I’ve charged my phone; I’ve charged my iPad; I’ve charged my laptop; I’ve charged my GoPro. Everything that I’ve needed charged, the Explorer 240 has charged with flying colors.

This power station is noiseless, completely helpful and, like I said earlier, can even recharge by the sun. You just need the accompanying solar panel. That will have to be my next purchase.

I fully recommend the Explorer 240 to all campers and hunters and anyone who spends time away from the grid. If you have anyone on your Christmas list who fits the bill, consider this a fantastic option. And remember, you can save $50 right now with the code DAILYCAL. Trust me, Jackery makes everyone happy.

